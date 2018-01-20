Good Morning Augusta headlines – Saturday, January 20, 2018

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Here are the stories making news this Saturday, January 20, 2018.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Sergeant Stabbed

A Sergeant with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is recovering Saturday morning after being stabbed responding to a domestic violence call. Investigators say Sergeant Chris Masters was taken to Augusta University Medical Center after being stabbed in the arm. He is listed in good condition.

Shutdown Showdown

The federal government is shut down as of midnight Friday night. Lawmakers failed to reach a deal by the midnight deadline but did agree to come back at noon on Saturday to keep negotiating.

Down By The Riverside

NewsChannel 6 got its first look inside North Augusta’s new Riverside Village and SRP Park on Friday. They were pouring the foundation for the field and painting some of the bars and restaurants. Officials promised another big announcement in the weeks to come.

Mayor’s Masters Reception

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis announced that the honorees for this year’s Mayor’s Masters Reception will be three-time PGA Tour winner Vaughn Taylor and 12-time Champions Tour winner Jim Dent, both Augusta natives. The event will happen the Monday of Masters week on the Augusta Common and include a concert.

North Augusta Murder Arrest

An arrest has been made in a North Augusta murder case. Allen Johnson is charged with the shooting death of Daquan Bostic. It happened Thursday at Ridgeview Manor Apartments on Bradleyville Road.

Saturday Forecast

Sunny skies and a warming trend on Saturday. The high temperature will reach the mid-60s while the low will fall back into the upper-30s.