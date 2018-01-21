Foles has 3 TDs, Eagles rip Vikings 38-7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Nick Foles threw for three touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles made big play after big play Sunday night, winning the NFC title in a stunning 38-7 rout of the Minnesota Vikings.

Next up: the Eagles’ first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, against the team that beat them then, AFC champion New England.

Foles was on fire, throwing for 352 yards in a performance that might make the Philadelphia faithful miss injured Carson Wentz a whole lot less.

Patrick Robinson ‘s spectacular 50-yard interception return got Philadelphia (15-3) started. Then Foles and his offense tore up the league’s stingiest scoring defense, with long TD throws to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

LeGarrette Blount had an 11-yard scoring run when things were decided in the first half, and the Eagles were headed to an NFL title game the Vikings (14-4) hoped to be in at their own stadium.

