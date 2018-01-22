Amazon opens first checkout-free store today amid controversy

FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, people walk past an Amazon Go store in Seattle. More than a year after it introduced the concept, Amazon is opening its artificial intelligence-powered Amazon Go store in downtown Seattle on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SEATTLE (WFLA) — Amazon’s first checkout-free convenience store is now up and running in Seattle.

According to CNN, the store opened Monday morning and got rave reviews from some shoppers.

“I love quick and easy, I was in and out of there in less than three minutes, I just grabbed what I wanted and walked out,” shopper John Ladner said.

Other folks are less pleased saying the store’s operations invade their privacy.

The purchases are based on the “Amazon Go” app. Shoppers scan it as they walk in and sensors track which items are removed from the shelves.

The customer’s Amazon account is then charged as they walk out.

The company says it may open more stores, but for now, it’s focused on the one in Seattle.

