Bethany and the Southside Boys perform new music in this segment of The Dish.

More about Bethany and the Southside Boys:

Bethany & the Southside Boys released their debut EP, Raunchy Tonk, in September of 2016. Built on a foundation of Southern musical traditions, Raunchy Tonk is equal parts raucous barroom boogie and front porch picking – drawing from the world of mountain music, classic country and southern rock. Led by North Augusta native, Bethany Davis’s rich and soulful vocals, Raunchy Tonk features the band’s first single, “Read My Lipstick”. Bethany & the Southside Boys have become a local favorite playing in venues throughout the Augusta area as well as touring heavily across the Southeast.