Funeral today for SC deputy killed in line of duty

YORK Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina deputy killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest today.

York County Det. Mike Doty was fatally shot Tuesday as he and other officers searched for a suspect.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Doty, 37, and three other officers were ambushed by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.

Doty had served 12 years with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an obituary, “Mike was passionate about saving those with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as his work with the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program, where he was the coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office.”

A celebration of life service for Det. Mike Doty will begin at noon Monday, Jan. 22 at Calvary Church in Charlotte.

Doty will be buried in Forest Hills Cemetery on Old York Road in Rock Hill.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff today in Doty’s honor.