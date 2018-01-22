Giving Your Best: Daryl Morse

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Time now to recognize our latest Giving Your Best winner, Daryl Morse.

He’ll tell you he’s only a small part of a team, but actually Daryl is one of the founding members of ReStart Augusta. The non-profit provides beds and bedding to people in need.

Jennie: “From WJBF and our Giving Your Best partners, Solvay Specialty Polymers and South State Bank. And this is for all the work that you have done with ReStart Augusta and a lot of us got to take part at ReStart on a volunteer basis and it was just super!”

Darlyl: “The 36 beds are gone, by the way, you need to come back! I can’t thank you enough, though, for this, this means a lot to me personally; it means a lot to all of us at ReStart and we’re glad you came and helped. We’re now over 1500 beds since our beginning in 2014. So, we gave away about 100 the first year, and we gave away just short of 450 this year, and just a little more than 450 last year, so we’re just kind of right in step. There were 9 this morning and we’ll deliver 18 this weekend.”

ReStart Augusta provides new or gently used beds and bedding for children, families, and veterans in the Augusta area.

Daryl: “It was the opportunity to get involved in something at kind of a grass roots level, when it just started out. I delivered bed number one. It just kind of resonated with me, the ability to do that and make that kind of difference, and I enjoy it so much.”

Daryl and his team believe beds provide a sense of comfort, rest, and peace.

Daryl: “All those retirees come, they’re guys, they’re gals, some pack bedding, some cut boards, some sand boards and assemble boards. We have families that come with their 5-year-olds and they paint. We have retired guys like myself and gals that come and do anything that really interests them. But we always have a job– if you want to come and help deliver, that’s a good job.”

You can take part in this project, as well… just click here to volunteer: restartaugusta.org to volunteer.

Daryl: “We have a job for everybody at ReStart Augusta!