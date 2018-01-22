More work is needed on permit parking near AU

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The trash cans are placed in front of Charles Evans home on Mauge Street near A.U. downtown campus to try and keep people from parking there.

You can’t hardly get in or out of your driveway, then some of the people have nasty attitudes,” said Charles Evans.

Evans along with other neighbors took their complaints about the parking in this area to commissioners in October

City leaders approved creating a residential permit parking area in their neighborhood, but here in the new years the old problem persists

“We were supposed to have gotten the permit but we ain’t got nothing yet, they aint did nothing yet,” says Evans.

But the city Traffic Engineering office says more was needed then just a commission vote first off all a study was needed to determine there is a parking problem near campus.

“We’ve completed that it does meet the minimum qualifications, so now we need to move onto the next step in the process,” says John Ussery Assistant Engineering Director for Traffic.

One of those next steps will be petitioning property owners in the area to see if they support the permit program.

“The ordinance requires that fifty percent plus one of the property owners not the renters but the actual people who own the property have to sign the petition,” said Ussery.

Also there needs to be a community meeting for those affected by the program.

That could include students who are parking in the neighborhood for convenience and to avoid paying the costs of parking on campus.

“It’s really hard to find parking and it’s very far so if you’re running late you’re going to be late,’ said AU student Emelina Perez.

“That’s why you park over here,

“Yeah, she said.

Traffic Engineer Ussery says will meet next week to come up with a time line for the community meeting the hope is to have all the work done and the permit program in place by March, as for how the program will be enforced Ussery says that hasn’t been determined yet.