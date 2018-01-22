Non-partisan voters will miss out on arena questions

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta voters who are not Democrats or Republicans will not have a say in the location of a new arena.

Commissioners voting last week to request the county Democrat and Republican parties put non binding questions on the May primary ballots asking their voters if they a new arena downtown or Regency Mall.

But voters who get a non partisan ballot will not be able to weigh in because the questions will only be on the party’s primary ballots.

It’s a very small number of people who choose, just a non partisan ballot because if you do that then you don’t get a vote for Governor and for Congress and for Secretary of State for your state representatives state senators your going to miss all of that if you don’t choose a party ballot in a primary,” says Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

The two parties have until March 9th to submit their ballot questions to the Board of E lections office for certification.