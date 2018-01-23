Aiken County school leaders set to vote on overcrowding recommendations

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken school leaders are set to vote on the recommendations to fight overcrowding in the district.

During a series of town hall meetings during the fall, school leaders shared the results of a $60,000 thousand dollar study to help schools at or near full-capacity.

The 4 recommendations made to the board include:

Rezone students in Trolley Run Station from Byrd Elementary, Leavelle McCampbell Middle and Midland Valley High to Aiken Elementary, Schofield Middle and Aiken High.

Expand Midland Valley High School.

Expand overcrowded elementary schools for future growth and safety.

Build an elementary and middle school on a donated parcel of land in North Augusta.

Despite backlash from the community about proposed rezoning, some parents feel it needs to be done in order to prepare for cyber growth.

“I think they are at least trying to do it, before it gets too late.” Phil Davis, a parent, told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “If you look over across the bridge, in Augusta, they are dealing with some major issues, because their population is so much larger. So, I think it’s a good thing. I think it needs to be done.”

The meeting is tonight at the district office. It begins at 7 p.m.

