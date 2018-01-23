Domestic calls, described as the most unpredictable for officers

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—A local Sheriff’s Deputy says domestic violence calls are the most unpredictable for officers. This comes after recent cases where officers were either injured or killed dealing with these types of disputes.

One of Richmond County’s Deputies, Sgt. Chris Masters is recovering after he was stabbed while responding to a domestic call on Friday of last week. Also, last Tuesday in South Carolina, state police tell us a man shot and wounded four York County officers. Deputy Mike Doty died from those gunshot wounds.

Captain Gerald Metzler has been with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for 35 years.

“You hear the old story…police are everything; they’re preachers; they’re doctors; they’re counselors; they’re social workers—never so much as we are in a domestic violence call,” says Capt. Metzler.

Capt. Metzler says domestic violence calls do not follow any one pattern, making them hard to train for. “You really don’t know what to expect when you get there,” he says. Capt. Metzler says these are some of the most unpredictable types of calls for his deputies.

“ We come with the hope of squelching the problem, solving it. When we leave, if we’re not making an arrest, we want to leave comfortable, knowing that everything is going to be ok,” Capt. Metzler describes.

Over the last two years, Richmond County officers have responded to 3,404 domestic calls. Of those, 551, or 16%, ended in an arrest. There are an additional 146 warrants still pending.

“Most of them are solved with just little things like separation for a little while,” Capt. Metzler explains.

One thing statistics show is consistent is that the man is typically the abuser and the woman the victim. Capt. Metzler says deputies go into calls knowing this reality. They also realize the unpredictability of these situations, meaning they have to keep an open mind.

“You have to stop and put yourself in the position of this family,” Capt. Metzler explains. “The man for instance—he’s the king of his home. This is his castle and here’s a bunch of strange men coming in and basically taking over your house and telling you how things are going to be while we try to figure out what’s going on; and you just don’t know what’s going to happen when you get there.”

The law requires deputies to make an arrest if the evidence shows the suspect broke domestic violence laws.

Capt. Metzler says the sheriff’s office works with the nonprofit organization SafeHomes, which helps victims deal with domestic violence situations.