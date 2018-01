(WJBF) – E-Z-GO, the local manufacturer of golf cart and other turf equipment, confirms the layoff of about 60 employees.

A representative of the company tells NewsChannel 6, the move comes after the integration of Artic-Cat and Jacobsen into the fold of Textron companies.

Different departments and functions were involved in the layoff process, and according to EZGO it was necessary in order to “streamline operations.”