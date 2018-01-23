Enforcement of permit parking up in the air

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Neighbors living near Augusta university’s downtown campus want a crack down on student parking, there but exactly how that’s going to get done is up in the air.

In October commissioners approved creating a residential permit parking area on streets east of campus.

Residents would get permits so they can park streets, cars without would not be allowed

Right now however the city is not sure how this will be enforced.

‘We’re still working on that with the Sheriff’s Department, Augusta University actually uses a third party to do their enforcement in their parking lots and we’re going to meet with them after this program has been set up we’re going to see if we can come to some sort of an agreement with the Sheriff office ourselves and maybe a third party to help us out,” says Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

Because the parking program requires a change in city code, 50 percent of the property owners in the area must sign a petition approving it, and a community meeting also need to take place.

The city is shooting for March to have the program in place.