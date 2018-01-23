Eugene Yu announces run for GA 12th congressional district

(WJBF) – Supporters turning out at the Augusta Marriott convention center to rally behind a candidate for Georgia’s 12th congressional district.

Eugene Yu is running for the seat.

The business man and author explained his visions on becoming the next congressman for Georgia.

Yu says even though he’s on the Republican ballot, he wants to represent everyone’s views.

“I may be running as a republican but like our great president, I’m running for every forgotten man and woman who want a better life, more prosperity, a safer country, as equal opportunity for us and all of our children,” said Yu.

Voting for the primary election opens on May 22nd.