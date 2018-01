Related Coverage Saluda couple charged in elder abuse death

SALUDA COUNTY (WJBF/AP) – A fourth person is now behind bars in Saluda County in connection to death of an elderly relative.

23-year-old Nicole Chewning is charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

Her sister Amber Trent and her parents Donald and Kathy Chewning are also all charged.

Police say the couple beat and restrained 79-year-old Rev. James Chewning to a bed, using zip ties and rags and duct tape was used to cover his mouth and eyes.