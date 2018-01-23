Glascock teacher accused of sending inappropriate texts to student

GLASCOCK COUNTY (WJBF) – A Glascock County teacher is being investigated for allegations they sent inappropriate photos to a high school student.

Sheriff Jeremy Kelley tells NewsChannel 6, the investigation involves the sending of inappropriate pictures to a high school student.

According to the Sheriff, the photographs allegedly show the teacher clothed—but they were still considered inappropriate.

The identity of the teacher and the students age or grade have not been released.

The Board of Education told us they’ll be issuing a statement sometime later today.