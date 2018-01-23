Glascock teacher accused of sending inappropriate texts to student

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

GLASCOCK COUNTY (WJBF) – A Glascock County teacher is being investigated for allegations they sent inappropriate photos to a high school student.

Sheriff Jeremy Kelley tells NewsChannel 6, the investigation involves the sending of inappropriate pictures to a high school student.

According to the Sheriff, the photographs allegedly show the teacher clothed—but they were still considered inappropriate.

The identity of the teacher and the students age or grade have not been released.

The Board of Education told us they’ll be issuing a statement sometime later today.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s