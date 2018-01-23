More neighbors sound off about rezoning request for proposed Columbia County neighborhood.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- There are new complaints about a lot on Columbia Road.

Right now, it’s zoned for R-1, which means more acreage per home.

Blanchard and Calhoun wants to rezone it to R-2.

“It is small lots that are a quarter of an acre, they’re jamming a bunch of them in there,” said Resident Steve Smith.

Smith says the county is going too far when it comes to residential housing.

He’s not alone.

Karen Bird and her husband have lived in their home in the Nicole’s Cove neighborhood for about five years.

She said they knew houses would eventually pop up, but not right on top of them.

“It’s frightening, it’s very disappointing. When we came to this area, we did our research and we found out the land behind us was zoned R-1, the same as our neighborhood,” said Bird.

Bird says that if commissioners approve the rezoning plan, they may have to make the decision to move.

“These homes are right on top of our property line. They’re projecting 25 to fifty feet from my property line,” said Bird.

She says it’s too close for peace and privacy and she has a message for commissioners.

“I would ask the commissioners to protect the citizens of our county, to ensure the zoning laws are upheld so the citizens can have homes and have room for families to live,” said Bird.

She also asks to stay with Columbia County’s “Quality of Life” stance and have rezoning be driven by “need” instead of “greed.”

Commissioner Trey Allen represents the district where the new neighborhood would go.

Allen says he can’t say which way he plans to vote.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Campbell spoke with Chairman Ron Cross who says he expects the commission to follow the planning commission’s vote to turn down the rezoning request.

He adds that he feels there are too many R-2 zoned areas in the county and the county should focus more on R-1 zoning.

While nothing is written in stone, it will be brought up at the February 6 commission meeting and we will keep you updated on which way the commission votes.