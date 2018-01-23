Oscars 2018: The complete list of nominees

(ABC News) – The big day is here! The 2018 Oscar nominations are in and “The Shape of Water” led the way with a whopping 13 nods, followed by the epic war film “Dunkirk” with eight.
Other movies that scored big include “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with seven nods, and “Lady Bird” and “Blade Runner 2049” with five nominations each.
The actors and actresses lists included some of the biggest names in the business: Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Allison Janney. But some young talent was also honored, with Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya and Timothée Chalamet receiving nods.
Here’s the list of nominees:
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lead Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water
- Dunkirk
- Darkest Hour
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Short Film – Animated
- Dear Basketball
- Negative Space
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Revolting Rhymes
Short Film – Live Action
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O’Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child
- Watu Wote: All of us
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Panthom Thread
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Makeup and Styling
- Darkest Hour
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Animated Featured
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Disaster Artist
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
- Logan
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele,Get Out
- Greta Gerwig,Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Documentary Feature
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
- Icarus
- Faces/Places
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Best Documentary Short Subject
- “Edith+Eddie” Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
- “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” Frank Stiefel
- “Heroin(e)” Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
- “Knife Skills” Thomas Lennon
- “Traffic Stop” Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on WJBF NewsChannel 6.