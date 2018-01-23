Oscars 2018: The complete list of nominees

WJBF Staff Published:

(ABC News) – The big day is here! The 2018 Oscar nominations are in and “The Shape of Water” led the way with a whopping 13 nods, followed by the epic war film “Dunkirk” with eight.

Other movies that scored big include “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with seven nods, and “Lady Bird” and “Blade Runner 2049” with five nominations each.

The actors and actresses lists included some of the biggest names in the business: Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep and Allison Janney. But some young talent was also honored, with Saoirse Ronan, Daniel Kaluuya and Timothée Chalamet receiving nods.

Here’s the list of nominees:

Best Picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lead Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Supporting Actress

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • The Shape of Water
  • Dunkirk
  • Darkest Hour

Cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water

Costume Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Sound Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Short Film – Animated

  • Dear Basketball
  • Negative Space
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Revolting Rhymes

Short Film – Live Action

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O’Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote: All of us

Original Score

  • Dunkirk
  • Panthom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Styling

  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Animated Featured

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Adapted Screenplay

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mudbound
  • Logan

Original Screenplay

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele,Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig,Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Foreign Language Film

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

Original Song

  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
  • “Remember Me,” Coco
  • “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
  • “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Documentary Feature

  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island
  • Icarus
  • Faces/Places
  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • “Edith+Eddie” Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
  • “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” Frank Stiefel
  • “Heroin(e)” Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
  • “Knife Skills” Thomas Lennon
  • “Traffic Stop” Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

The 90th Academy Awards will take place March 4, airing live on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

