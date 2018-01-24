Pet adoption fee reduced to clear shelter space during repairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- If you’re thinking about adopting a pet, now is a good time. The Augusta Animal Shelter’s kennel capacity will be cut in half for about two weeks starting Monday because of repair work.

“Half of the shelter is going to have to house our animals we have up for adoption,” said Crystal Eskola, the assistant director of Augusta Animal Services.

It’s because the waterproof coating on the concrete floors in half of the kennels is peeling. Crews are coming to repair it Monday.

“We need to have a non-porous surface so we can clean and get the germs up,” Eskola said.

“Basically we’re down to half a shelter,” Eskola said.

On Wednesday, the shelter was more than half full, but by Monday, it needs to be less than half full. On Tuesday, the shelter stopped taking stray and surrendered dogs, and they won’t be taking any more until after the repairs are finished. However, there are some exceptions.

“It will handle the strays that we pick up because they’re aggressive or they’re in harm’s way,” Eskola said. “Cruelty cases, bite cases…all of that, we’ve got to put in half a shelter basically.”

To clear the kennels, Augusta Animal Services is offering a deal: You can adopt a pet for a reduced rate of $25.

“Our pets are spayed, neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped, and the dogs have been heartworm tested. That’s a tremendous deal. Tremendous savings,” Eskola said.

The deal will continue throughout the repair work, which will last about two weeks starting Monday.