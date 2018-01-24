Augusta on Ice wants to return next season

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The holidays are over at the Augusta common, the winter wonderland of Augusta on ice has skated away, but it left behind good memories for some city leaders

“I think it was a very good activity for our community something totally different something that could draw people to Augusta,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Augusta on ice was a draw for downtown. 30 thousand people attended

With the event over tons of sand are still left behind and a lot of bare spots in the grass at the Common but organizers say that’s being take care of at their expense.

“Our team is working with the parks department really closely to make sure we bring the grass back and get the sand out of here to make it as place going forward that was just wonderful,” said Christine Boerner of Augusta on Ice.

For thousand Augusta on Ice was wonderful but not all

Carolyn Durham’s business is two doors down from the Common she had issues with Augusta on Ice.

“Running a business it does take up our parking spaces, for people to come in an see us so that’s a concern it was a little bit disappointing we didn’t have access to the park,” she said.

There might have been growing pains but organizers say if they work it out with the city they want to be back in the common later this year

“I think there are a lot of details still to figure out with the city we’ve had preliminary conversations where we all looked at each other and said whoa we did this we all feel good it was the right thing for the community let’s figure out how we can all work together to make it something we can keep bringing back,” said Boerner.