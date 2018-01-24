Local Charter school celebrates National School Choice Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Governor Nathan Deal has proclaimed January 21st-27th as National School Choice Week. The week gives parents an opportunity to explore the best environment for their child to learn whether it be a public, private, or charter school. The week will include a series of events such as informational sessions and open houses.

SAIL, the first charter school in Columbia County opened in August is hosting an open house as part of the weeks activities.

SAIL, which stands for School for Arts and Infused Learning, features a rigorous curriculum that includes dance, art, and foreign language. The school currently has an enrollment of 432 students ranging from grades K-6 with plans on expanding next year. Dr. Michael Berg the founder of SAIL says he’s happy to offer families a different option that includes education and the arts.

“The current system has it setup where based on the address on your mailbox is the school where you must send your children to. Unless you are privileged to be able to afford private school, the great thing about school choice like SAIL is we have no attendance zone. As long as the students and parents live in the state of Georgia they’re free to come. “ Berg said.

Next year SAIL will expand to 7th grade addition additional students to over 500 for enrollment. SAIL caters to students individual needs by additional staff such as paraprofessionals, special education teachers, and behavior specialist.

SAIL is currently accepting applications for next school year. To learn more about SAIL and its curriculum there will be an open house held on Friday from 5-7pm. For more information visit http://sailga.org