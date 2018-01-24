Mother of stuntman killed on ‘Walking Dead’ set files lawsuit in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — The family of a stuntman who fell to his death on the set of “The Walking Dead” in Georgia is moving forward with a lawsuit against the show’s production company.

Attorney Jeff Harris says in a statement Saturday that they will proceed with civil litigation now that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Stalwart Films for what it says are serious violations and proposed the maximum allowable fine in the death of 33-year-old John Bernecker last July 12.

Harris was retained by Susan Bernecker and has filed a wrongful death claim against various parties including Stalwart Films, LLC; TWD Productions VIII; AMC Film Holdings, LLC; director Larry Teng; stunt coordinator Monty Simons; and actor Austin Amelio.

Click here to view the complaint filed in Gwinnett County on Jan. 23.

In a statement released on Jan. 24, Harris is quoted as saying: “We plan to hold all responsible parties accountable for the tragic death of John Bernecker, a remarkably talented stunt performer and actor who had a bright future… I’m confident that the truth about what transpired on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’ on July 12, 2017 will finally be revealed.”

Harris also represented the parents of Sarah Jones, the camera assistant who was killed while filming the movie “Midnight Rider.”

Susan Bernecker, John’s mother, says she will “seek justice” for her son, so “that no other parent with a child working in the film and television industry suffers this kind of heartbreak.”

Stalwart Films said Friday that the company takes employee safety extremely seriously and disagrees with the citation.