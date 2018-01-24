WJBF Scholar Athlete: Augusta Prep’s Jamie Holodak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Jamie Holodak is having one heck of a senior year at Augusta Prep.

In the fall, she led the Cavaliers to their first cross country state championship since 2011. She broke the school record by running a personal best 5K at 18:59. She recently scored her 1,000th point on the basketball court, and she will enter the track season as the defending state champion in the 3200m, 1600m, 800m and 4x400m relay events.

It’s been a special year for Holodak, and her dad, Augusta Prep’s athletic director and cross country and track and field coach, has been there every step of the way.

“He’s one of my biggest motivations,” Holodak said. “That’s what helps me try my hardest, and having him out there is just awesome. It’s hard to explain how that is having your dad as a coach, but it’s just really awesome.”

“[I’m proud of] the athletics, obviously, being an athletic director and her coach in a couple of the sports,” Tom Holodak, Jamie’s father, said. “But honestly, [Jamie] being one of the top students at Augusta Prep [is] the most important thing.”

Holodak has finished as the top student in her class the past three years, but Augusta Prep doesn’t announce its valedictorian until closer to graduation. She said she’s not sure where she wants to go to college, but she plans to run both cross country and track.