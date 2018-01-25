Victim named in deadly hit-and-run on Wrightsboro Road in Columbia County

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County deputies responding to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist in Columbia County.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. when investigators were called in reference to a body lying in a ditch on Wrightsboro Road, between Hagan Road and Kettle Creek.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as 59-year-old Charles William McDaniel.

He was reportedly riding his bike on the side of the road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a late model GMC or Chevy Truck, white in color. It’s now damaged and left parts behind.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they become available.