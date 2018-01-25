Aiken County School officials investigating a bus allegedly letting a child off before her stop

WJBF Staff Published:

AIKEN (WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School District is investigating a parent complaint about a school bus issue.

According to the school system, the parent claims the bus allowed her 7-year-old 2nd grader to exit the bus before her designated stop.

In a statement released to NewsChannel 6:

“In Aiken county, pre-kindergarten through second grade students are not allowed to exit our school buses without a parent or guardian at the school bus stop to receive them (unless the younger student is under the supervision of an older sibling.) An internal investigation is ongoing regarding this investigation, which, unfortunately, was not captured on video.”

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 as the school system releases new information on this developing story.

