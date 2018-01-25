Commissioner wants 3rd ballot question for arena

AUGUSTA,Ga ( WJBF) Regency Mall, or stay downtown, Augusta Commissioners want voters to say where a new arena should go.

“I like the Regency Mall site if it was up to me,” said Robert Siders.

“I prefer it downtown and I think we do need a new arena,” said Cheryl Melton.

“Regency Mall is there the footprint is there the building is there,” said Dawn Rockwell.

Those are the questions Augusta commissioners want primary voters answered, sending this email to the county’s two political parties as an official request to put the questions on their ballots but just those two site question, no more.

‘It was mentioned on the floor all three questions only two of the questions were selected,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle believes a third question is needed whether or not voters want a new arena at all.

“I think in order to check the temperature of the water it would have been a great idea to put all three on but the body voted to have only two of them,” said Guilfoyle.

Leaving out voters where the arena’s cost is more important than building it at Gordon Highway or downtown.

“I think people should be given the option of saying no arena at all absolutely,” said Melton.

‘If there are others that feel like they want to put that down as their option I feel like that should be there,” said Rockwell.

“It should be a third question on where give the people the opportunity to voice their opinion on whether they should have one or not have one, said Siders.

“That Third option should have been on there,” said Guilfoyle.