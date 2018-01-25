Commissioner wants more revenue from Augusta on Ice

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s a long way to the next holiday season but plans are already underway to bring back Augusta on ice.

Organizers say 30-thousand people took part in ice skating an other activities during it’s 50 day run at the Augusta Common.

To help get the event off the ground Commissioners waived the rental fees, a cost of about 40 thousand dollars

So next time would the city be interested in collecting the fees for renting out the common

“I can’t say what the city would like but I would be concerned and interested in the city receiving some type of revenue from the activity of course it would depend on how it’s being operated,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioner Williams says the city did benefit from the event based on how many people the event brought into Augusta.