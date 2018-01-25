Harlem High student allegedly assaults Assistant Principal

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A student at Harlem High School is now being held at the Youth Detention Center according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s incident report.

According to deputies, the student assaulted the Assistant Principal of Harlem High School in the Assistant Principal’s office.

Dr. Ellen Lewis told responding officers, the two were discussing a report filed by the student against fellow classmates.

The recommendation to have the student transported to the youth facility was made by the Juvenile court system.