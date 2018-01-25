RCSO receives recognition from United Way campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-

The Richmond County Sheriff’s office received special recognition for their commitment to serving their community through giving. Members of the united way presented Sheriff Richard Roundtree and staff during their monthly meeting. The award was for their outstanding contribution in raising the most money during their annual campaign.

During the campaign the Sheriff’s office worked to contribute $10,000 toward the city of Augusta’s overall goal.

Campaign Chair Tameka Allen says they kept their promise and went above and beyond.

“They have done various activities to gather money, they’ve had various fundraisers that they’ve put on. They have done a tremendous job with partnerships not only with the United way but other agencies as well as part of giving back to their community.” Allen said.

The city of Augusta’s overall goal was $40,000. However, thanks to the RCSO they were able to raise over 50,000.