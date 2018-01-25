Suspect arrested in Columbia County fatal hit-and-run

Related Coverage Victim named in deadly hit-and-run on Wrightsboro Road in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The driver suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Columbia County was arrested Thursday evening.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us charges are pending for 28-year-old George Pacheco.

He was arrested at a home on Heard Avenue earlier Thursday evening after police spent the entire day looking for him.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office along with Grovetown Police, Marshal’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are actively searching for the suspect in a deadly hit and run earlier this morning.

Law enforcement is looking for the driver of a white late model suburban.

Above is a picture of the area where the search is going on for the suspect in an area off Morris Road in Grovetown.

In the picture you can see what looks to be a car similar to the one authorities are looking for.

Officials say the victim, 59-year-old Charles William McDaniel was reportedly riding his bike on the side of Wrightsboro Road when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.

Newschannel 6 has a crew on the way to Grovetown and will bring you updates as they become available.