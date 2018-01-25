Tax reform, how it affects how you file this season

You have heard lots out of Washington over the last few months about changes to our tax laws. All this buzz has left many of you wondering—what this legislation actually means for you and your family.

We talked to Mark Kohler who is a senior tax adviser with Taxslayer. He explains the changes in the tax law, passed in December, do not affect how you file your 2017 tax return. You will file your taxes this season just like you did last year.

Kohler says, as a general rule, middle class Americans with children are the biggest winners because of a larger tax credit. Also, at Taxslayer, they estimate 70-80% of people with a W2 will see a little bigger paycheck immediately.

Some people tell NewsChannel 6 that they do not expect any changes. “I don’t see any benefit for me this year,” said one Augusta Man.

Also, there are skeptics. Kohler says critics argue this tax plan will hurt more than it helps.

“This is costing the government,” Kohler says. “They’re giving a lot of tax benefits. They’re also taking away certain tax benefits.”

The question is—will this tax package generate more money in our economy than the $1.5 trillion it is projected to cost the government over the next 10 years in missed taxes. Supporters say yes. Skeptics like Bill Taylor who lives in Augusta—are not so sure.

“I’m a retiree and I’m not so sure how it will affect me, but the rumor is the rich will get richer and we’re concerned about that, but moreover, why isn’t something else going to happen for us, we’d like some fairness to trickle down a little lower for everyone,” Taylor says.

Again, filing your 2017 tax return is business as usual. You will file this year, just like you did last season.

The IRS starts accepting returns on January 29th. The deadline to file is April 17th.