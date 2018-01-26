65 Roses Augusta raising money for local Cystic Fibrosis patients

TELEVISION PARK– Stephanie and Kristen Brantley talk about their family’s experience with CF and their efforts to raise funds for research, and to help support other CF families, through 65 Roses Augusta.

You can support the 65 Roses Augusta team by dining at Chick-Fil-A in Aiken Wednesday, February 7th OR at Buffalo Wild Wings in Augusta Monday, February 19th. Just mention 65 Roses when you order!

Also, calling all runners! The 5K, 10K, Half Marathon is coming up Saturday, February 24th. Click here for more information: https://www.facebook.com/65RosesAugusta/