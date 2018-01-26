Aiken County investigating after 2 found dead in home

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after two people were found dead in their home.

Deputies responded to 1033 Buldra Lane Friday evening around 7:30, after getting a 911 call about a shooting.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Aiken County EMS later pronounced the victims dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The ACSO says a blue 2011 Honda Civic with the SC License 5639HR was missing from the residence.

If you have information on this case, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

