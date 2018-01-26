Aiken Public Safety officers film ‘Pedestrian Safety PSA’ to educate community, remind people of traffic laws

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One pedestrian hit by a car, is one too many for the Aiken Department Public Safety.

A.D.P.S. has taken a proactive approach to ensure this doesn’t happen again, in the form of a public service announcement.

“State law requires you to yield the right of way to pedestrians when they are in the cross walk,” said A.D.P.S. Public Safety Officer Tony Bell.

In one reenacted scene, a driver stopped to allow two women to cross safely.

Officers says they choose the Hayne Avenue at Park Avenue intersection, because of the posted traffic signs.

However, if you’re in Downtown Aiken, with the press of a button, traffic signals will count you down to allow you to cross.

Lieutenant Karl Odenthal says people need to pay close attention to the walk or don’t walk signals.

“As a pedestrian you have to follow the directions of that walk sign, because if you don’t you are not covered liability wise.” Odenthal told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

In the P.S.A. Public Safety educates people about the precautions to take at controlled intersections.

“If you are the pedestrian, just because you have the indicator to cross, make sure traffic is stopped and that traffic knows what your intentions are.” Bell said. ” If you are the driver, and you pull up… say for instance you are going to turn right. You are looking left to make sure traffic is clear, but you also have to look right, to make sure not pedestrians in the cross walk, because they are going to have the indicator that it’s okay for them to cross.”

Walking your dog around town shouldn’t be a dangerous activity, but across the state the number of pedestrians getting hit by cars is on the rise.

Public Safety attributes the incidents, in Aiken, to people not using designated cross walks.

As the weather starts to warm up, there is going to be more foot traffic in the heart of the ‘All America City.’ So now is the best time to remind people of these simple safety tips.

“The last thing we want to happen, is someone to get struck by a vehicle, because normally a vehicle versus a pedestrian is normally not a good outcome.” Bell said.

The P.S.A. will be ready in about a week and when it’s done it will be posted to our social media pages.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.