Augusta Gaelic Sports Club has fun while helping to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis

The Augusta Gaelic Sports Club is a group of people from across the CSRA who are enthusiastic about Irish sports and culture, but it is so much more than just that. The members of the club play the sports of hurling and Gaelic football, the national pastimes of the Emerald Isle, and they enjoy a great time of fellowship while they do. The club is a warm, welcoming environment for people new to these sports, or new to athletics in general. Members are always excited to explain the rules and standards of play to anyone wanting to learn. While they participate in competitions within the club and against other clubs in the southeast, camaraderie and community are the primary goals. After the club’s founder, Kristopher Wells, visited Ireland and witnessed a hurling match among 80,000 fans, he returned home and rounded up the equipment needed to play. He learned the sports from Irish immigrants living in Georgia and in turn taught his friends everything he had learned. From there, the club has grown into a thriving entity, aiming to educate the public about the rich culture of the Irish people, to promote physical fitness, and to give back to the Augusta area.