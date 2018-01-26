Closing arguments set in McKnight case

GRETNA, La. (AP) Jurors will soon be deciding the fate of the man who killed former NFL running back Joe McKnight.

Closing arguments were underway Friday morning in the second-degree murder trial of Ronald Gasser.

Gasser shot McKnight after what prosecutors said was a road rage incident that included aggressive driving along a five mile route.

Prosecutors told jurors Friday the evidence shows Gasser angrily pursued McKnight and shot him from inside his own car.

A defense lawyer said McKnight was the aggressor throughout and Gasser fired in self-defense, fearing McKnight was about to enter his car through a passenger window.