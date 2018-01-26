Commissioner now suggests Trump-Calhoun Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A surprising twist when it comes to efforts to rename a local highway.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy has placed on next week’s Engineering Committee agenda a proposal to rename the Calhoun Expressway the Trump Calhoun Expressway.

This comes after trying several times last year to drop Calhoun’s name from the roadway.

And even as recently as Martin Luther King Day, a frustrated Fennoy was still railing against having Calhoun’s name on the highway.

“That’s honoring a racist segregationist named John C. Calhoun and we can’t get enough votes to want to change that. That’s an insult to me,” said Fennoy.

Commissioner Fennoy did not return phone calls seeking comment on his latest suggestion to rename the highway.