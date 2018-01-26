Commissioner warns new arena would hike tax bills

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta Commissioner is warning a new arena for Augusta will not come cheap.

Commissioners requesting straw poll questions, to go on the may primary ballots, asking voters if the prefer an arena downtown or Regency Mall.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle says a third question is needed, whether voters want an arena at all,

Because he says paying off the bonds to build it would increase property tax bills

“The mayor had brought up 200 million dollars where it really started off at 120 million dollars the citizens need to realize that’s a three mill increase so every 100 thousand dollars of property that you have that’s 100 dollars for the next twenty years,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

If General Obligation bonds, or sales taxes are selected to pay for a a new arena those sources of funding need to be approved by voters.