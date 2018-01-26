Man charged in deadly hit and run has list of prior criminal offenses

NewsChannel 6 did some digging into the background of the man charged in a deadly hit and run.

George Pacheco faces charges of homicide by vehicle, hit and run, and driving with a suspended license. The Columbia County Sheriff’s office arrested him Thursday night after a search for his white suburban.

Deputies tell us, Pacheco hit a man riding his bike on Wrightsboro Rd. near Hagin Rd. in Grovetown Thursday morning.

After some investigating, NewsChannel 6 discovered that Pacheco has a long criminal history in Richmond County. He had 11 run-ins with Richmond County deputies ranging from 2007 to 2016.

Of his 11 prior offenses, 10 were misdemeanors. Most of those were traffic violations—things like following too closely, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license. Two of the misdemeanors were related to family violence and battery charges.

The most serious on the list of his previous offences—in 2013 Pacheco faced felony charges for cruelty to children in the 1st degree. He plead under the “first offender status.” Court documents show, the judge sentenced him to 7 years of probation and 300 community service hours.

The question on our minds after learning this information—how is someone with this criminal history still on the streets?

We called Augusta’s District Attorney Natalie Paine. She could not speak to any of Pacheco’s cases specifically, but answered in the context of the overall legal process.

DA Paine explains certain convictions require jail time. The charge of cruelty to children in the 1st degree requires a 5-20 year sentence. She says the sentence does not have to be fulfilled behind bars. The judge decides whether the person gets probation or prison.

Also, according to court documents, the judges involved in Pacheco’s misdemeanor cases ruled no jail time was necessary. Now, a Columbia County judge will decide his fate for the charges he currently faces.

Pacheco will stay in jail as he awaits trial. A judge set his bond at $22,400. However, the Columbia County Detention Center tells NewsChannel 6, he is not going anywhere even if he posts bond. There is a hold on Pacheco’s bail because he violated the terms of his probation.