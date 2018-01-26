“Out There…Somewhere”: Happy about the blues-man’s statue

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – At the depot in Thomson, you can see exactly how far to Augusta or to Atlanta, and the importance of Blind Willie McTell. There’s this guitar sculpture in his honor and historical marker.

“A blues legend from right here in McDuffie County,” said Jason Jones.

“A legend nobody really knew about and all of a sudden he came to light,” said Teddy Jackson.

And in the home of a musical legend you need a statue.

There IS one at the Depot. It looks blind but it’s not Willie.

“No it’s not,” said Libby Ansley

But hold the presses, local officials approved seed money to begin the process of funding a Blind Willie statue

“I think it would be great. I think it would be good for Thomson and McDuffie County,” said Libby,

‘You’re happy about it?’

“Oh yeah,” she said.

“Bring a lot of people here to learn about Blind Willie,” said Teddy,

‘It would make you happy?’

“Oh yeah very happy,” he said.

Happy for a bluesman’s statue. Is that even possible?

‘Can you be happy about a statue for a guy who sang the blues?’

“Yeah you can,” said Dana Jones.

“Yeah I think you can be happy, the blues is the blues, its happy music for me,” said Bobby Foust, visiting Thomson from Franklin North Carolina.

Blind Willie was born in and is buried in the Happy Valley section of the county. So be happy, and sing the blues.

Happy about a statue for Blind Willie…Out There somewhere in Thomson George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.