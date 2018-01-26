Rural ERs across CSRA to be connected through new Telehealth funding

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Five rural hospitals will benefit from emergency services right from downtown Augusta.

The Emergency Telehealth network will be funded from a grant by the Department of Agriculture and will connect emergency rooms in Emanuel, Washington, Wilkes, Miller and Crisp Counties with the emergency room at Augusta University.

The project will provide extra collaboration between physicians as well as two way links in diagnostic equipment like EKG machines. Congressman Sanford Bishop of Albany sponsored the bill the US House to allow for the grant to take place.

Click HERE for more information.