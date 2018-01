(Augusta, GA)

How much thought do you put into your trip to the trash can? Are you throwing away things that could have new life? Join us Monday at 6pm as we take a look at some items that have no place at the landfill. From computers to tires, watch our report and learn about the recycling options in our area. Click here and hear what Richmond County Environmental Services Director Lori Videtto has to say about electronics disposal. Be sure to join us Monday on WJBF NewsChannel 6 at Six.