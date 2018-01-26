VTech recalls crib mobiles and baby rattles

(WCBD) – VTech Electronics is recalling thousands of infant crib mobiles and baby rattles amid safety concerns.

The recall involves VTech’s Lights & Lullabies Travel mobiles and Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles.

The mobiles and rattles were sold at Kmart, Walmart, Amazon and Zulily.com until November 2017.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clamp used to attach the mobiles to cribs can break, causing the mobile to fall. The CSPSC says the ears on the elephant rattles can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

If you have either device, you should stop using it immediately and contact VTech for a full refund or replacement.

Click here for more information.