Bill would charge for access to obscene internet content in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Supporters of House Bill 1592, also known as the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, are looking to reduce trafficking by making pornography less accessible on the internet.

The bill would require a filter for providers of devices that have access to the internet like your phone or computer. Users who are of legal age would have to pay a $20 fee to remove the filter on any new device bought.

Jessica Neely, who is a human trafficking survivor, is in favor of the proposed bill.

“By public education, the next generation is very well informed that exploitation has consequences,” Neely said. “Endorsing this bill, getting behind it and making sure it passes, your state — Virginia — makes the choice that girls like myself can choose recovery.”

Opponents of the bill believe that this would impact their freedom of the internet. Supporters say that users who never access obscene content will not notice a difference. It will also prevent minors from stumbling upon the content.