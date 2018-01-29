New state education plan to impact funding and standardized testing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Georgia Department of Education approved changes to the Every Student Succeeds Act. The plan will replace no child behind. In 2017 parents, and educators attended several feedback sessions to discuss changes they would like to see in the plan.

In Richmond and Columbia county the most noticeable changes will come in the amount of title one funding for the upcoming school year.

“One of the big changes for Title one dollars and federal funds is that they can be used outside of core areas. Previously you could only use them for core areas such as math, science, and literacy, now you can use them for fine arts funding if needed and that’s a really great opportunity for us and other school districts to be able to integrate that more into the regular curriculum.” Kaden Jacobs said.

Training has already begun for staff to start implementing the new changes. In regards to the way that student performance will be measured in the classroom, there will also be additional changes.

The College and career ready performance index test will include new metrics to measure student performance and improve the overall school score.

“The CCRPI had three metrics that it measured including achievement, progress, and achievement gap. Under achievement gap you could get exceeding the bar points, so if you had subgroups that made significant gains you could get extra points that could help your overall CCRPI score now that has changed.” Jacobs added.

The added exceeding the bar points have now been including in the new metrics that include the following:

Content Mastery Progress Readiness Closing the gap Graduation rates

Testing for the CCRPI will begin for students at the end of April through the beginning of May.