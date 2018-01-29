CSRA pharmacies running low on stock of antiviral Tamiflu used to treat and prevent flu

Related Coverage Flu claims lives of 16 people in CSRA, physician shares warning signs of worsening virus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A medication to treat and prevent the flu is getting harder to find in the CSRA.

Several pharmacies in the metro tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 they are running low on stock of the antiviral drug Tamiflu.

The medication is used to treat people who have had the flu for no more than two days.

Local pharmacist say they are working to restock their supply, but even suppliers are running low on the prescription medicine.

“We have had a lot of people seeking Tamiflu there just seems to be a big outbreak of it in Augusta right now,” Registered Nurse and Co-owner of Miller Drug Jean Miller told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So we are trying very hard to keep ahead of the curve with the and help people combat that.”

Doctors prescribe Tamiflu to treat people diagnosed with the flu.

It can also be prescribe to people, who are coming in contact with flu-positive patients.

Tamiflu does not prevent infections that happen with the flu, nor is it a substitute for the annual flu vaccine.

Doctors say you should call your local pharmacy to ensure they can fill your prescription before going there.

