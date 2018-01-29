GA First Lady Sandra Deal undergoing cancer treatment

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia First Lady, Sandra Deal, announced Monday that she is fighting breast cancer.

The Governor’s wife says she had surgery to remove a tumor that was detected at her annual mammogram.

She will start chemotherapy treatments, just as a precaution.

Now, she is encouraging all women to be checked, as doctors advise.

“During an annual mammogram, I was diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer. Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results. In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram. Nathan and I appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time, and I look forward to continuing to read to students across the state,” said Mrs. Deal.