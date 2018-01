(WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – The Grand Ole Rager featuring Keith Urban is coming to Evans Towne Center Park on Thursday April 5, 2018.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, February 2nd.

Early Bird General Admission is $39.50, afterwards the price will start at $49.50.

For more information, visit GrandOleRager.com and FWBpro.com