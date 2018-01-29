Neighbors don’t support Trump-Calhoun Expressway

AUGUST,Ga (WJBF) The Renaming of the Calhoun Expressway is scheduled to come back before Augusta city leaders.Last year commissioner Bill Fennoy make several attempts to drop Calhoun’s name from the road way because of Calhoun’s segregationist past.

In August Fennoy suggested Veterans Expressway.

Now Fennoy wants commissioners to approve naming it the Trump-Calhoun expressway.

At least one neighbor doesn’t like idea.

“I don’t think it would be wise I really don’t as a Veteran speaking for me as a veteran I can’t speak for all veterans but I asked several Veterans that I see down here at the center they told me they didn’t like the idea I think it would be better off Veterans Bridge,” said Gloria Rowe Shelton a veteran who lives on Crawford Avenue next to the Calhoun Expressway.

Commissioner Fennoy didn’t return phone calls for comment, but two weeks ago said the commissions earlier decisions not to change the name was insulting to him