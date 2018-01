COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- Belk is about to get some company at Mullins Colony in Evans.

Developer Joe Mullins says besides Diablos, Paris Nail Bar, Edible Arrangements and Tropical Smoothie will be taking up shop in the area.

There’s still plenty of empty store fronts.

Mullins says he should have an announcement about what’s coming up next soon.

