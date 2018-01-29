Nurse practitioner urges flu vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Doctors offices throughout the nation are packed with sick patients. As this year’s flu season is in full swing, the CDC reports the sickness is only on the rise.

Although it may feel unavoidable, Chris Schiffbaur, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner at Med Now Urgent Care, said it’s not too late to fight against it– starting with a vaccination.

“It wasn’t a great year for the flu shot, and I think that is why we are seeing such a resounding effect from of the flu this year, but we do still 100% recommend getting vaccinated,” Schiffbaur said.

Coughing, fever, body aches and congestion are all flu-like symptoms. Schiffbaur said preventing the spread of the disease is crucial.

“Make sure you are kind of staying away from the sick population,” He told NewsChannel 6. “And making sure if you are sick with the flu, kind of staying out of the general public and staying at home.”

He explained many people fail to listen to that advice: Schiffbaur said it’s not safe to return to everyday activities until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever reducing medicine.

And something people are doing incorrectly: washing hands.

“I would say proper hand-washing is at least 60 seconds of really scrubbing your hands and washing them good, front and back,” Schiffbaur said. “Not just throwing them under the sink.”

While ERs are crowded with flu patients, he said when someone 65 and older or 5 and younger have symptoms, it’s always best to seek medical care.

“This year has been interesting. We have seen people in between the 5 and 65 age mark with some pretty significant symptoms. It’s all based on your gut instinct as a human,” Schiffbaur said.